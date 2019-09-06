The Ultimate Life is Beautiful Lineup Playlist

Chance the Rapper ft. Ben Gibbard — “Do You Remember”

Chano’s new album, The Big Day, came out to a lukewarm reception, with a fair share of negative reviews. But to those naysayers, we point to “Do You Remember” as Exhibit A as to why he’s still the GOAT. It’s hopeful, nostalgic, and beautiful. Plus, it’s got Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard on the hook — a collaboration we didn’t know we needed.

Video of Do You Remember

Pink Sweats – “Honesty”

Pink Sweats might not be the most familiar name on the festival lineup, but “Honesty” is honestly a mellow banger. Listen to that peaceful guitar and Pink Sweats’ sweet vocals, and you’ll be hooked.

Video of Pink Sweat$ - Honesty (Official Music Video)

Janelle Monae — “Make Me Feel”

The multi-hyphenate serves some serious Prince vibes on this funky bisexual anthem. If for some reason you haven’t already, listen to this song immediately, then repeat 100 times.

Video of Janelle Monáe – Make Me Feel [Official Music Video]

070 Shake — “Morrow”

Since stealing the show on Kanye West’s Ye with her stellar performances on “Ghost Town” and “Violent Crimes,” we’ve been yearning for more from the New Jersey singer and rapper. “Morrow,” with its throbbing drums and haunting vocals, is exactly what we’ve been waiting for. And what we want more of.

Video of 070 Shake - Morrow (Audio)

Lil Wayne — “A Milli”

Want to feel old? It’s been 11 years since Weezy dropped the song that forever embedded him in the Top 5 rapper debate. And he’s been going tougher than Nigerian hair ever since.

Video of Lil Wayne - A Milli (Music Video)

King Princess — “1950”

The song that got every music blog wondering just who the heck this young singer with a Mark Ronson co-sign was, “1950” is a stripped-down, hazy tribute to queer love. And it’s absolutely perfect.

Video of King Princess - 1950

Vampire Weekend — “Step”

Honestly, this song should be on every playlist everywhere. Though it dropped in 2013, every listen still feels fresh, like hearing it for the first time. And with such brilliant wordplay, you’ll likely have your mind blown each listen.

Video of Vampire Weekend - Step (Official Lyrics Video)

Banks — “Beggin For Thread”

Since she emerged in 2014, the goth-pop queen has quietly been dropping downtempo bangers. But this song is something fierce: dark, futuristic, and feisty. “My words can come out as a pistol / And I'm no good at aiming / But I can aim it at you,” she sings.

Video of BANKS - Beggin For Thread (Official Music Video)

Carly Rae Jepsen — “Too Much”

It was cool to make fun of the bubblegum pop of “Call Me Maybe” and sing along ironically. But these days, Carly Rae Jepsen is a bonafide pop darling. Listen to this minimal electro-pop jam and you won’t be laughing — you’ll be too busy dancing.

Video of Carly Rae Jepsen - Too Much [Official Music Video]

Sheck Wes — “Mo Bamba”

Press play and lose your mind.