X107.5's 107 Most Played Songs of 2018

Here is our countdown of the songs we played the most in 2018.

107. BEAR HANDS BACK SEAT DRIVER (SPIRIT GUIDE)

106. INTERPOL THE ROVER

105. DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL WE FIGHT

104. THE NEIGHBOURHOOD SCARY LOVE

103. ALICE MERTON LASH OUT

102. THE 1975 GIVE YOURSELF A TRY

101. THE CRYSTAL METHOD THERE’S A DIFFERENCE

100. CHVRCHES GET OUT

99. THE GLORIOUS SONS EVERYTHING IS ALRIGHT

98. THE KNOCKS (WITH FOSTER THE PEOPLE) RIDE OR DIE

97. SUPERORGANISM EVERYBODY WANTS TO BE FAMOUS

96. ELLE KING SHAME

95. BOB MOSES BACK DOWN

94. GRANDSON DESPICABLE

93. MIKE SHINODA (WITH K. FLAY) MAKE IT UP AS I GO

92. GRANDSON BLOOD // WATER

91. BISHOP BRIGGS BABY

90. DJ SHADOW (WITH RUN THE JEWELS) NOBODY SPEAK

89. COLD WAR KIDS CAN WE HANG ON?

88. FALL OUT BOY THE LAST OF THE REAL ONES

87. ALBERT HAMMOND JR. FAR AWAY TRUTHS

86. YUNGBLUD I LOVE YOU, WILL YOU MARRY ME?

85. ROBERT DELONG (WITH K. FLAY) FAVORITE COLOR IS BLUE

84. ROBERT DELONG REVOLUTIONARY

83. BLUE OCTOBER I HOPE YOU’RE HAPPY

82. JACK WHITE OVER AND OVER

81. RAINBOW KITTEN SURPRISE FEVER PITCH

80. SOFI TUKKER BEST FRIEND

79. ROYAL BLOOD I ONLY LIE WHEN I LOVE YOU

78. BARNS COURTNEY 99

77. PORTUGAL. THE MAN TIDAL WAVE

76. DONNA MISSAL KEEP LYING

75. ARCTIC MONKEYS FOUR OUT OF FIVE

74. YOUNG THE GIANT SUPERPOSITION

73. MIKE SHINODA CROSSING A LINE

72. SUBLIME WITH ROME WICKED HEART

71. MUSE SOMETHING HUMAN

70. MOON TAXI TOO HIGH

69. DIRTY HEADS (WITH KITTEN) VISIONS

68. JOYWAVE DOUBT

67. ANDREW MCMAHON IN THE WILDERNESS OHIO

66. LOVELYTHEBAND THESE ARE MY FRIENDS

65. COIN TALK TO MUCH

64. EMPIRE OF THE SUN WALKING ON A DREAM

63. WEEZER HAPPY HOUR

62. JUDAH & THE LION GOING TO MARS

61. FLORENCE + THE MACHINE HUNGER

60. RISE AGAINST THE VIOLENCE

59. MT. JOY SILVER LINING

58. RAG ‘N’ BONE MAN HUMAN

57. BLINK 182 BORED TO DEATH

56. K. FLAY BLOOD IN THE CUT

55. MUMFORD AND SONS GUIDING LIGHT

54. FLORA CASH YOU’RE SOMEBODY ELSE

53. DIRTY HEADS CELEBRATE

52. YOUNG THE GIANT SIMPLIFY

51. CHVRCHES MIRACLE

50. FALL OUT BOY CHAMPION

49. DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE GOLD RUSH

48. THE REVIVALISTS ALL MY FRIENDS

47. BILLIE EILISH YOU SHOULD SEE ME IN A CROWN

46. BISHOP BRIGGS WHITE FLAG

45. THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS WALK ON WATER

44. DREAMERS SCREWS

43. NATHANIEL RATELIFF AND THE NIGHT SWEATS YOU WORRY ME

42. TWENTY ONE PILOTS HEATHENS

41. THE LUMINEERS OPHELIA

40. BASTILLE QUARTER PAST MIDNIGHT

39. DREAMERS SWEET DISASTER

38. BECK COLORS

37. KINGS OF LEON WASTE A MOMENT

36. TWENTY ONE PILOTS JUMPSUIT

35. RISE AGAINST HOUSE ON FIRE

34. IMAGINE DRAGONS BELIEVER

33. VANCE JOY SATURDAY SUN

32. IMAGINE DRAGONS THUNDER

31. IRATION PRESS PLAY

30. WEEZER AFRICA

29. THE KILLERS THE MAN

28. PANIC! AT THE DISCO HIGH HOPES

27. MARSHMELLO (WITH BASTILLE) HAPPIER

26. SIR SLY HIGH

25. PORTUGAL. THE MAN FEEL IT STILL

24. TWENTY ONE PILOTS MY BLOOD

23. IMAGINE DRAGONS NATURAL

22. PANIC! AT THE DISCO SAY AMEN (SATURDAY NIGHT)

21. WALK THE MOON ONE FOOT

20. THE REVIVALISTS WISH I KNEW YOU

19. AJR (WITH RIVERS CUOMO) SOBER UP

18. THE INTERRUPTERS SHE’S KEROSENE

17. THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS DANGEROUS NIGHT

16. AWOLNATION HANDYMAN

15. THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS RESCUE ME

14. IMAGINE DRAGONS WHATEVER IT TAKES

13. DENNIS LLOYD NEVERMIND

12. PORTUGAL. THE MAN LIVE IN THE MOMENT

11. BECK UP ALL NIGHT

10. AJR BURN THE HOUSE DOWN

9. MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA THE GOLD

8. FOSTER THE PEOPLE SIT NEXT TO ME

7. MUSE THOUGHT CONTAGION

6. THE KILLERS RUN FOR COVER

5. TWO FEET I FEEL LIKE I’M DROWNING

4. ALICE MERTON NO ROOTS

3. WALK THE MOON KAMIKAZE

2. LOVELYTHEBAND BROKEN

1. SIR SLY & RUN